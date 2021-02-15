Thomas McDonald

BUCHTEL – Thomas Dale “Tom” McDonald, 84, of Buchtel, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 29, 1936 in Athens County, OH, the son of the late Edward Clay and Hattie Mae Barrell McDonald. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara F. Bond McDonald, for 59 years, who survives.
He was a graduate of Buchtel High School “Bruins” in 1959. He was a US. Air Force Veteran, and retired as a Sub Station Supervisor with Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric Company/American Electric Power. Member of St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel.
Along with his wife, Tom is survived by sons, Christopher Clay (Andria Lenette) McDonald of Columbia, Illinois, Robert Thomas (Carol) McDonald of Hilliard and Scott Matthew (Angela) McDonald of Nelsonville; beloved grandchildren, Zachary (Angie) McDonald and Conner McDonald, Maddie (Kyle) Comer and Morgan McDonald; sister, Sarah Conner of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Russ McDonald; sisters, Ruth Robey, Faye Slater and Maxine Wagner.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Paul Reed officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may visit Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom McDonald may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
