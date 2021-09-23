The Plains - Thomas E Talbert, 88, of Kissimmee, Florida, formerly of The Plains, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Kissimmee.
Born December 11, 1932, in Jacksonville, he was the son of the late Leslie and Isabelle Carter Talbert.
He was a graduate of The Plains High School and retired from GTE. He was a member of the Elks, Athens American Legion Post 21, The Plains VFW and was a 32nd-degree mason and a US Air Force Korean Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Sharron; two children, Jack (Jessie) Talbert, Constance (Scott) Lynn; two stepchildren, Cindy (Kevin) Brandt, Jennifer (Robert) Abram; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ralph (Mary) Talbert.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lula Belle Talbert; two infant children, Thomas Eugene Talbert, Jr., Lou Anne Talbert; a stepson, Theodore Alan Tom, Sr.; four siblings, Ruth Thomas, Barbara Hightower, Garnet Blair, and Roger Talbert.
Services will be Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home with Rev Dan Fuchs officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery where military services will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from noon until the time of the service. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Thomas Talbert
