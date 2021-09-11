Edison, GA - Thomas "TJ" Dishong III, 39, passed away in Florida from Covid on Sept. 1, 2021. TJ is survived by his new bride, Jen Witt Dishong of Georgia; his father and stepmother, Tom and Candy Dishong, Jr. of McArthur; his mother, Kathy Kukowski of Florida; sister, April of Florida; daughter, Taylor, and granddaughter, Parker of Florida; son, Mason of Racine, Ohio; and several cousins, aunts and uncles. There will be private memorial services in Ohio as well as in Florida at a later date. Thomas "TJ" Dishong III
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Dishong, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
