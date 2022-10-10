Thomas Joseph Warren Sr., aged 77, of Logan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2022 at Hickory Creek of Athens in The Plains, Ohio.
Born Dec. 24, 1944 in Doanville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Lillian Mae (Bryan) Warren.
Tom retired from Goodyear in Logan following 35 years of service. He liked to fish, hunt and work on lawnmowers. Tom's favorite hobby was attending Heath High School football and baseball games.
He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine "Joey" Mae (Poling) Warren; one son, Thomas Joseph (Andrea) Warren, Jr., of Canal Winchester, Ohio; two grandchildren, Kailin (Tony) Welch and Ashlyn (Ricky Critchfield) Clymer; two great-grandchildren, Kannon and Krew Welch; and two brothers, Mike (Vickie) Warren of Doanville, Ohio and Butch Warren of McArthur, Ohio.
Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Glenn and Danny Warren; and sister, Patty McCulloch.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, with Pastor Lucas Moncada III officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made online to the Alzheimer's Association or by check to Alzheimer's Association Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
