GLOUSTER – Thomas A. Wright, 80 of Glouster passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born June 13, 1940 in Hanover, OH, he was the son of the late Howard and Lorene Springer Wright.
He will be missed by his special friend and caretaker, Charmaine Stalnaker who thought of Thomas as a son. Also surviving is a special friend, Cheryl Theisen and many other friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster with John Wright officiating. A facial covering is required while attending the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopbille. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.