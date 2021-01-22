GLOUSTER – Thomas A. Wright, 80 of Glouster passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born June 13, 1940 in Hanover, OH, he was the son of the late Howard and Lorene Springer Wright.

He will be missed by his special friend and caretaker, Charmaine Stalnaker who thought of Thomas as a son. Also surviving is a special friend, Cheryl Theisen and many other friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster with John Wright officiating. A facial covering is required while attending the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopbille. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.

