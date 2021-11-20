Clearwater, FL - Tim Waller, 71, of Clearwater, FL, died on Nov. 6, 2021. Born in Ironton, OH on April 8, 1950, Tim attended Ohio University and started his teaching career at Athens High School.
He moved to Clearwater in 1980 and taught English at Seminole High School until 2010. He was an exceptional educator, class sponsor, yearbook advisor, department chairman and mentor. He grew up loving animals and had a special affinity for rescue dogs. He was an active supporter of SARG (Shelter Animal Rescue Group).
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Cliff Waller. He is survived by his mother, Pat Kearns; sister and brother-in-law, Nicki and Jeb McDaniel; nephews, Josh and Andy Tyson; and great-niece, Eleni Tyson.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to: SARG, 124 Newell Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Tim Waller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.