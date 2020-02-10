Timothy Charles Jordan, age 62, of Chesterhill formerly of Trimble, died early Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center of The Plains. Born Jan. 29, 1958 in Athens, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Mary Ann Walraven Jordan.
A graduate of Trimble High School, he had been employed at Smoke Rise Ranch Resort and Stewart McDonald. He enjoyed hunting and fishing earlier in his life.
Tim is survived by two sons, Jeremy S. (Jenny) Jordan of Surprise, AZ and Brian A. (Lindsay) Jordan of Chesterhill; five grandchildren, Nolan, Kennedy, Julia, Tyler and Hannah Jordan; three sisters, Cathy (Edward Banik) Jordan of Nelsonville, Cindy (Alex) Wynstra, Sr. of Chesterhill and Laura (Brian Patrick) Clark of South Carolina; a brother, Randy (Wendy) Jordan of Zanesville.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jordan; a sister, Joyce Andrews; his paternal grandparents, Nathan and Della Jordan and his maternal grandparents, Charles and Norma Walraven.
Family and Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hickory Creek Nursing Center and Heartland Hospice for the loving care Tim received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.