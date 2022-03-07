Glouster - Timothy Warren Leach, 70, died March 4, 2022 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Tim was born in Mansfield Ohio on Aug. 28, 1951 to Virginia and Harry Leach and stepdad Donald White, all who preceded him in death.
Tim is survived by his wife and best friend, Valerie Leach; and his brother, Doug (Carol) Leach.
Tim was father to Jason Leach and Christa McKnight Hoffmann (Sean Hoffmann) and grandfather to Liam and Hannah Hoffmann, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tim had a love for all people. With a joke or two, he could always brighten up anyone's day. He dearly loved his family and will be missed by them all.
Tim and his family are very thankful for all the prayers during his illness and for all who supported him through his travail, most especially his Shrivers Hospice Care Team.
Private, family only internment at a later date. Timothy Leach
