Timothy Robison

Glouster - Timothy P. Robison, 64 of Glouster passed away Thursday June 30, 2022, at his daughter's residence in Glouster. Born February 25, 1958, in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late George and Genevieve Lafollette Robison. He was employed as an HVAC Technician for several years. He was a member of the Glouster Eagles. Timothy was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes Sports fan and was a lover of all Ford Mustangs.
He is survived by a son, Bradley Robison; three daughters, Megin (Jason) Webster, Stacie (Corey Arnold) Robison, and Heather (Matt Fox) Robison; grandchildren, Briana, Bradley Jr., Ali, Kadance, Kai, Kylah, Conor, Galia, Saoirse, Timothy, Ricky, Wesley, Tiffany, Miley, Carson, Claire, Madilynn, and Brylee; three great grandchildren, Dae, Legend, and Zacari; and three sisters, Sue (Larry) Limo, Cookie Nott, and Tina (Clyde) Lambert.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melva; a grandson, Ethan Allen Paul; one brother; and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Phil Forest officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
