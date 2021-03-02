NELSONVILLE – Timothy Quinn Spears, 32, of Nelsonville, formerly of Glouster, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born Jan. 12, 1989 in Athens. He worked at TS Trim in Canal Winchester. Tim liked to stay informed and enjoyed watching CNN, Fox News and the History Channel. He was a longtime umpire for the Trimble Township Youth League and he enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his father, Timothy L. Spears of Nelsonville; his mother, Shawna R. (David Snodgrass) Quinn of Marietta; a brother, Chris (Allie) Spears of Logan; a sister, Jessica (Ousman Touray) Spears of Nelsonville; a nephew and niece, Ousman Lyle Touray and Mariama “Kiyah” Touray; maternal grandmother, Susan Parker; aunts, Shelley (Mike) Kistler, Tina (Mike) Jenkins, Heidi (Russell Barnhart) Spears, Michelle “Mick” (Donald) Bernard, and Lisa (Fred) Hutchinson; and his beloved dog, Bruno.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sam and Betty Spears; maternal grandfather, William Quinn and step-grandfather, Jim Parker; great-grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Quinn and Paul and Helma Barrett; an aunt, Virginia Kasler; and his dog, Dexter.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to help with final expenses. Masks and social distancing are required while attending all services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.