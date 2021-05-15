Albany - Timothy Walker, 56, Albany, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021, surrounded
by loved ones.
Tim is survived by his wife, Stephanie Lowther Walker; brother, James (Lisa) Walker of TN.;
a sister, Raquel (David) Strickland of NC.; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and April
Lowther.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Eva Yvonne Walker, and an infant brother.
Per his request, there will be no services. A private masonic service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Albany Masonic Lodge. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Timothy Walker
