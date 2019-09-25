MILLFIELD — Tina (Hupp) Willis, 52 years young, passed away at home on Sept. 24, 2019, after a courageous 12 year battle with breast cancer.
She was born Aug. 13, 1967 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the daughter of Chuck and Nancy Hupp. She was a 1985 graduate of Eastern High School and was employed at Southeast Import Car Center for 14 years. She has been employed at the Athens County Clerk of Courts for the past several years and recently was appointed as Clerk of Courts, one of her biggest accomplishments and lifelong dream.
Some of her favorite hobbies included family time, vacationing, trying new restaurants and attending the Backwoods Fest. She was passionate about her cancer support group, Kathy’s Circle of Hope, named after her dear friend Kathy Essman. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, love for others and her excellent work ethic.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Willis; children, Courtney (Ben) Abfall, Caity (Adam) Mulford and Cindy (Devon) Willis; special pets: a dog, Millie, and a cat, Timothy; grandchildren, Carter and Olive Abfall, Isaiah and Blainey Mulford; a granddog, Luna; her parents, Chuck and Nancy Hupp; a sister, Mikki (Glen) Putman; nieces and nephews, Charlie (April) LaBonte and kids, Alex (Riley) Stewart and kids and Derrek LaBonte.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father-in-law, Eugene Willis; a brother-in-law, Eugene Willis II; and nephew, Brandon LaBonte.
Tina has requested no viewing or funeral service. She requested a celebration of life, in remembrance of her 52 wonderful years of life.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 a 4 p.m. at Rocky Top Barn, 15844 Linscott Run Road, Amesville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to OhioHealth Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
