ALBANY — Tina L. Stanley, 56, of Albany, passed away unexpectedly July 10, 2019, at her residence.
Born Aug. 18, 1962 in Athens, she was the daughter of Marvin Randolph and Earlene Knotts Randolph of Tampa, Florida. She was the Manager of Albany Marathon and a home maker.
She is survived by her husband, David E. Stanley; children, Sara King (Shannon Walker), Gregory Shea Lee, of Pomeroy, Josh (Melanie) Stanley of Cincinnati, and Amanda King (Larry Sellers) of Pomeroy; siblings, Glenda (Mark) Frost of Athens, Steve (Julie) Randolph of Racine, Russell Morris, Chris Pope of Newnun, Georgia; grandchildren Alexis, Austin and Alysha King of Pomeroy, Cole, Ryder Stanley of Cincinnati, Bella Sellers, Draven Walker of Pomeroy, and Gabrielle Walker of Alaska.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Randy Randolph and Kenny Morris; and step-mom Mary Randolph.
Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Burial will be in Wells Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. service.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
