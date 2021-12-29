The Plains - Tisha Jane Carr, age 72 of The Plains died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born March 13, 1949, in Athens, she is the daughter of Ellen Jane Clark Carr of Millfield and the late Virgil Carr.
A graduate of Athens High School, she was employed at Ohio University in billing and data entry with over twenty years of service. She was a life-long area resident and a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church.
Tisha is survived by her mother, Ellen Carr of Millfield; son, Raymond (Mychelle) Hudnall of Columbus; three grandchildren, Courtney (Matthew) Hausmann, Andrew (Claire) McPherson and Russell (Amber) McPherson; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jackie (Rusty) Allison, Tracy (Trevis) VanDyke and Cindy (Gary) Hughes; and brother, Nick Carr.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter.
Burial was in Bates Cemetery, Alexander Township, on Dec. 27. A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Tisha Carr
