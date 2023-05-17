Nelsonville - Todd Patton, age 71, passed away on May 16, 2023, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 18, 1951, to Dr. Charles and Evelyn Patton in Glouster. Todd graduated from Glouster High School and Hocking Technical College. Manufacturing management was how he spent most of his career. In 1989 he was hired by YUSA Corp. and spent a month in Japan touring their facilities. Throughout the years the family lived in Lancaster, Washington Court House, and the Akron area before moving back to Athens County. Todd will be forever remembered for his big personality, his love of talking to people, and his willingness to help anyone he could. He truly never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Simons Patton, son Michael Patton (Shawnna) of Massillon and daughter Megan Patton of Nelsonville. He also leaves behind three granddaughters, Caitlyn Patton (Vinny Morrow) of Mason, West Virginia, Camille Patton of Canton, and Mya Patton of Massillon. Also surviving are sisters Dianne Bryson (Bill) of Boise, Idaho, Mary Moore (Pete) of Glouster, and Leah Whitmore (Joe) of Nelsonville. Brothers, Charles Jr. "Butch" Patton (Margi) of Millfield, Bill Patton (Jackie) of Huber Heights, and Stuart Patton of Athens, along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Amy Beth Lackey and Laurie Walton, as well as his in-laws Robert and Mary Simons.
Services will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 12:00 noon at the Bishopville Church of Christ, Glouster with Pastor Jim Lambert officiating. Calling hours will be observed on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Red Cross or the ALS Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Todd Patton
