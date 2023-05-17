Todd Patton

Nelsonville - Todd Patton, age 71, passed away on May 16, 2023, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 18, 1951, to Dr. Charles and Evelyn Patton in Glouster. Todd graduated from Glouster High School and Hocking Technical College. Manufacturing management was how he spent most of his career. In 1989 he was hired by YUSA Corp. and spent a month in Japan touring their facilities. Throughout the years the family lived in Lancaster, Washington Court House, and the Akron area before moving back to Athens County. Todd will be forever remembered for his big personality, his love of talking to people, and his willingness to help anyone he could. He truly never met a stranger.

