The Plains - Thomas David "Tom" Armstrong, age 56, of The Plains died Sept. 4, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Feb. 10, 1966 in Athens, he was the son of the late Larry J. Armstrong and Madelon Clark Armstrong.
A 1984 graduate of Athens High School, he received an Associates Degree in Accounting from Hocking College. He was previously employed at Armstrong & Smith, CPA Co. and the Athens Flower Shop. He was an active member of The Plains United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Church Choir and the Bell Choir. Earlier in life, he was active with 4H. Tom enjoyed collecting lighthouses.
Tom is survived by a sister, Janie E. Scheinbach; a step daughter, Jennifer Hart (Sean) Cooper; two step grandchildren, Michael Todd (Cecily) Hart and David (Farrah) Wood; several step great grandchildren including Olivia, Keegan, Cheirstynn, Eric, Savannah and Emma; aunts, an uncle and several cousins.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Hart Armstrong, who died in 2015. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24th at 11:00 a.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains with Rev. Vincent Pontius officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial of his ashes will be at the Amesville Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains, OH 45780. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Tom Armstrong
