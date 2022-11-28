Athens - Thomas Edward "Tom" Fletcher, age 88, of Athens, died early Monday morning, Nov. 28, 2022 at his home with his family. Born June 4, 1934 in Shinston, WV, he was the son of the late Charles "Harold" Fletcher and Ruby Sullivan Fletcher.
A 1952 graduate of Shade High School, he was employed at Harris Furniture of Athens and also self employed as a carpet layer. He had also worked for Grueser Dairy Farm and area home maintenance. He was a member, Trustee and organized the gospel music program (2nd and 4th Friday of the month) at Graham's Chapel Church. He was involved in local children's ministry and a 4H Advisor. He and his late wife were foster parents for 16 children and was a lifelong area resident.
Tom is survived by five daughters, Ann (Glen) Goins of Athens, Linda (Donald) Gusinger of Shade, Teena (John) Adkins of Albany, Davena Fletcher Conant of Athens and Pamela (Lili) Gifford of Cleveland; a son, Michael (Susan) Fletcher of The Plains; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; six great, great grandchildren; two sisters in law, Joey Fletcher of Athens and Dixie Fletcher of Jackson; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy "Jane" McClain Fletcher who died in 1999; a daughter, Cammy Wilson; a son in law, Robert Conant; three brothers, Charles Robert, Paul and James Fletcher; and a sister-in-law, Garnet Fletcher. Funeral service will be conducted by his family on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graham's Chapel Cemetery, Lodi Township. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Tom Fletcher
