Nelsonville - Toni Lynn Colwell, 69, of Nelsonville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. She was born Aug. 5, 1952, in Nelsonville, daughter of the late Charles and Jacqueline Robson Kerr.
Toni was married to Brent Colwell, who survives.
She was a retired first grade teacher at Nelsonville-York Schools.
In addition to her husband, Toni is survived by her sons, David (Tina) McMannis of Parksville, Kentucky and Brian (Roxie Gilbraith) McMannis of Nelsonville; grandchild, Toni Marie McMannis of Parksville, Kentucky; sisters, Tracy (Rod) Kerr-Mount of Hebron and Tonya (Kirk) Grandy of Buchtel and aunts, Rachel Kerr and Clarabelle Knight.
A private graveside service will be held Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, with Rev. David Shoemaker officiating. No visitation will be held.
Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Toni Colwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.