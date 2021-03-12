Tonya Perry-Marvin

Tonya Ann Perry-Marvin died on March 9, 2021 at Kobacker House Hospice in Columbus, OH following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Athens, OH on Sept. 1, 1971 to Yvonne M. (Neal) Mills of The Plains, OH and the late Jesse Perry of Haines City, FL.
Tonya was a 1989 graduate of Lancaster High School, received a bachelor of arts in social work from Ohio University in 1994, and a nursing degree from Hocking College in 2010. She held licenses in social work and as a registered nurse.
She met her beloved husband Jeffrey Marvin of Logan, OH while in high school. They were reunited in 2010 and then married in 2011. Their large blended family includes Amanda (Summers) Huber, Tabitha (Layne) Robinson, Wesley Marvin, Nikki Layne, Sydney Marvin, and Austin Abrams. She adored their four grandchildren, Xavier Robinson, Aden Robinson, Alexis Huber, and Ember Robinson.
Tonya is also survived by her feisty mother, Yvonne Mills; as well as three adoring sisters and three brothers-in-law, Pamela Perry of The Plains, OH, Patricia (Perry) Lavelle and Scott Lavelle, of Athens, OH, Monica (Perry) Hummons and Raymond Hummons Jr. of Dayton, OH, and Todd (Debbie) Marvin of Brownsville, OH. She also leaves behind two nieces and three nephews, as well as two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Tonya’s career in social work spanned more than 25 years. She held the position of Vice President of Care Management and Community Programs at Pure Healthcare of Dayton, OH where her exemplary leadership and kindness will be sorely missed. Tonya previously held positions with Caresource, Carestar, Molina, and the Area Agency on Aging 10 where she met valued colleagues and lifelong friends.
In addition to her human friends, Tonya has always enjoyed riding and caring for horses, including her beloved Penny. She was a wonderful fur momma to her dog Gus and Loki the cat.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. COVID-19 protocols including face masks and social distancing will be observed. A private family service will be live streamed on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and crematory Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tonya’s name to one of the following non-profit organizations that were close to her heart:
Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations
Breaking Free Therapeutic Riding Center, 2795 N. Moose Eye Rd., Norwich, OH 43767 www.breakingfreeriding.org/Donate
To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
