Chauncey, Ohio - Trampass Edward Sargent age 48 of Chauncey, Ohio, passed away April 28, 2023, from a recent diagnosis of cancer at his mother's house in Shade, Ohio.
Tramp was born in Athens, Ohio on June 23, 1974, to Russell Sargent and Connie Smith-Dishong. Tramp loved his job as an assistant foreman and roofer for CentiMark and he took much pride in his work. He enjoyed cooking out on the grill and setting off fireworks for family, friends, and the neighborhood. He also was known to kick back and relax with a double Jack and Coke.
Tramp was survived by his mother, Connie Smith-Dishong; stepfathers, Jim Dishong and Tim (Betsy) Miller; children, Brittany (Michael) Hart of Indiana, Whittany Sargent of Indiana, and Devon Sargent of Athens, Ohio; grandchildren, who Tramp loved dearly, Skyelynn, Braxton, and Jenson; sisters, Michelle (Stoney) Thompson of Logan, Ohio and Kristy Miller of Logan, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; Spike, his beloved dog of 12 years who never left his side; and his many friends and coworkers through the years. Tramp never met a stranger.
Tramp was proceeded in death by his father, Russell Sargent; maternal grandparents, Betty Dickens and Gordon Smith; paternal grandparents, Edith and Charles Sargent; aunt, Melinda Smith; uncle, Ricky Smith; and niece, Jalynn Layton.
Per the wishes of Tramp, there will be no services at this time with a simple cremation by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home of Logan, Ohio.
