Travis Klein

The Plains - Travis Peter Klein, age 44, passed away peacefully at his home in The Plains, near Athens, Ohio on Friday January 6, 2023. Travis was born on May 5, 1978, in South Korea and was adopted at the age of 3 1/2 in California. He was the first of five young children adopted from South Korea.

