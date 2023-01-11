Travis Klein

The Plains - Travis Peter Klein, age 44, passed away peacefully at his home in The Plains, near Athens, Ohio on Friday January 6, 2023. Travis was born on May 5, 1978, in South Korea and was adopted at the age of 3 1/2 in California. He was the first of five young children adopted from South Korea.
He was challenged with mental illness the past 25+ years. Travis was unforgettable and completely loved and cherished. A creative artist and poet, his works were amazing, and he shared them with others through the years. Anyone who ever knew Travis would agree that he was the most loving and thoughtful man. He loved his family and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. He loved to "belong" - and enjoyed a variety of sports including water skiing, snow skiing, baseball, soccer, cross-country and wrestling. He was a 1996 graduate of Athens High School where he lettered in Cross Country and Wrestling. He fully enjoyed time with friends at The Gathering Place for over twenty years in Athens. This amazing place offers people with special challenges a place to gather, play games, enjoy meals together and share life. An accepting and uplifting place, members often consider it a second family.
Travis is survived by his parents, Peter and Linda Klein of Hillsboro, Ohio (formerly of Athens). He is also survived by his siblings, Kevin of Honolulu, HI, Kelly (Nathan) of Powell, OH, Holly of Hillsboro, OH, and Casey (Dawn) of Cameron NC - all graduates of Athens High School. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A private memorial is being held at The Gathering Place. A memorial service and celebration of Travis' life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Gathering Place, http://thegpathens.org./ or by mail, 7 North Congress Street, Athens, Ohio 45701. About 60% of their funding is dependent on donations. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Travis Klein
