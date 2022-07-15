Albany - Uva Marie McHarg went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, after a 6-year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on September 8th, 1934, in Smallett, MO. She was a much beloved mother, wife, Gammy, sister, aunt, and dear friend to many.
She is survived by daughters; Kim McHarg Frazier (Taylor), Jill McHarg Miller (Joe), grandchildren; Ian Frazier, Riley Miller, and Garret Miller, sister; Charlene Luallen, Brother-in-Law; Jerry Sutherland, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James McHarg, parents; Byron and Anna Cory, and sisters; CloElla Leverenz and Suanne Sutherland.
To everyone who knew her, Uva McHarg's life revolved around her family, her faith, and her friends. She was a long-standing member of the Alexander Presbyterian Church. She loved being very involved with her church family and volunteered a lot of her time to helping, whether it be with meals or planning and organizing, she was always willing to assist.
Uva was a very devoted and loving mother and was very involved in volunteering at the Albany Elementary and Alexander High Schools in any way she could. She was in the PTA, she was a leader in the Brownies, as well as the Girl Scouts, and she worked tirelessly in the Alexander Band Boosters, just to name a few.
Uva had a love of cooking and sewing and was gifted with a great talent in both. She cooked tirelessly, for her family, and for her friends and community when needed, and she did it with lots of love. (Custard Pie was one of her specialties). She also was extremely gifted as a seamstress. She would make her daughters' clothing as they grew up, as well as their doll's clothes, and she made beautiful afghans and blankets, for her family and as gifts.
Uva was a dedicated employee of Ohio University, for 23 years, before retiring in May of 1997. She served as Administrative Assistant to The Chairman of the Math Department at Morton Hall. She truly loved her job and took great joy in working with the many math professors and chairmen throughout the years.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Alexander Presbyterian Church in the future. A date is still to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alexander Future Foundation in Uva's memory.
