Valarie Minor

Rutland - Valarie Lee (Bastin) Minor died Feb. 21, 2021 at Kimes Convalescent Home, Athens, OH and has entered into the everlasting presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Valarie was born Dec. 24, 1939 to Rene F. and Sophia (Sue) Burry Bastin of Mt. Vernon, OH.
Having spent most of her youth in Newark, OH she graduated from Ravenswood, WV High School in 1957. She then studied nursing at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH graduating in 1960. In 1962 she married Dale R. Minor at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newark, OH, the Rev. Mr. Thomas Simpson presiding.
In addition to her husband, Valarie is survived by four children, Rene A. "Marty" (Emily) Minor of West Palm Beach, FL, Phillip Minor of Rutland, OH; Jay (Diana) Minor of Athens County, OH, and Wendy (Joe) Viny of Rutland, OH; seven grandchildren, Ashley Lee Minor of Seattle, WA, Leah Spring Minor of Long Beach, CA, Eliza Jayne Minor of Nashville, TN, Arista Ruth Hartzler of Logan, Madeline Lee Parker of Lancaster, Stanley Arlo Viny and Nina Sparrow Viny of Rutland, OH. She is also survived by step-grandchildren, Jacob (Jessie) Goetge and Chelsea Goetge along with four step-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include, a sister Kay (Bastin) Schuetz of Wheeling, WV and by a brother-in-law, Randy (Lori) Minor of Port Charlotte, FL as well as sisters-in-law, Barbara Minor Leatherwood of Circleville, Beverly Minor Brown of Chillicothe, Judy Minor Irwin of Tucson, AZ, Thelma Minor Tippie of Westerville, and Susan Minor Warner of Circleville. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Christina Lands Minor and a nephew Scott Schuetz.
Valarie was a dedicated nurse whose compassion and gentleness was greatly appreciated by those she served. In addition to Christ Hospital, she worked at Berger Hospital and for Dr. Henry Swope in Circleville as well as spending several years working in geriatrics and home health. She also assisted with the formation of the first Hospice Care organization in Pickaway County and worked in Hospice in Fairfield County, OH.
She was a devout Christian and an avid student of the Bible. Her great passion was for praising God and giving glory to Her Lord and her desire was that those she loved would know Him as she knew Him. In addition to raising her family, the great adventures of her life included short term missionary trips to The Gambia, West Africa and to Madagascar. She also enjoyed church-related visits to Israel and to Manila, the Philippines.
A Memorial Celebrations of Life will be held at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany (Athens Co.) OH at a date to be determined. Suggested memorials are to any reputable Dementia Research organization or to the Barnabas Fund at Christ Community Wesleyan Church; 6275 Kenney Memorial Ln.; Albany, OH 45710; or to Grace Church, Anglican; 574 East Main, St. Circleville, OH 43113. Arrangements for cremation were made through Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, Ohio. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Valarie Minor
