Valerie Hughes

Cutler - Valerie Jane Hughes (Harris), 53, of Cutler, Ohio passed away in her home on Feb. 19, 2022.
Born March 2, 1968 to Roger L. Harris Sr. and Hilda R. Harris (Mayle) in Zanesville, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband, John Hughes; younger brothers, Roger Harris Jr., Joshua Harris, and Nathan Harris; sisters-in-law, Melinda Tabler, Mindy Tabler, and Hope Harris (Thomas); and by her four nieces and single nephew, Destiny Tabler, Kylie Tabler, Hillary Tabler, Hannah Tabler, and Isaac Harris.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roger L. Harris and Hilda R. Harris (Mayle).
She was more than a sister, wife and aunt. She was a caretaker, friend and shoulder to cry on. She was a beautiful person both inside and out. It is hard to summarize the life that Val lived, but it was a good one. There is no one in this world that possesses a soul like Val's. When she smiled it made you smile because there was nothing else like it. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family has decided to hold private services. Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
