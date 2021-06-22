Athens - Velma M. Root, 99, Athens, passed away Friday June 18, 2021, in O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
She was born January 4, 1922, in Athens County, the daughter of the late Blake and Pearl Woodyard Tubbs. She was a homemaker.
Velma is survived by a daughter Linda Webster of Lewis Center, Ohio; a son Rodney Root of Athens; a grandson Ben (Joy) Webster; and a great-granddaughter Isabelle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Chester W. Root, and a sister, Erva Rawlings.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 A.M. in Athens Memory Gardens, with H. Willard Love officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Velma Root
