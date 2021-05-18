Glouster - Vera L. Waymer Meade Beal, 92, of Glouster, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her residence. Born Dec. 22, 1928 in Morgan County, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Jennie Fitch Waymer. She retired from Trimble Local Schools and was a member of the Glouster United Methodist Church. Vera enjoyed singing with the choir and at home.
She is survived by two sons, David Meade of Glouster and Kevin (Donna) Meade of Buchtel; a stepson, Bill (Carla) Beal of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Kim (Miles) Wolf, Rob Wilson, Danny, Bea, and Jenny Meade, Jason (Jessica) Meade, Lisa (Chelsea Ann) Meade, and Angela (Caleb) Covert; great-grandchildren, Malana Wilson, Daniel Wolf, Grant and Cole Meade, and Jayden Meade; and a former daughter-in-law, Beverly Meade.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Meade; second husband, Gerald Beal; her daughter and son-in-law, Trinda and Tug Wilson; and sisters, Ellen Ruth (Woody) Wilson, Virgene (Charles) Ray, and Thelma (Charles) Burkheimer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Dave Roach officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio 45701 or the Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43215. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Vera Beal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.