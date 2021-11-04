Lancaster - Verle Owen Smith, 88 of Lancaster passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his residence. Verle was born on Oct. 22, 1933, in Shade, Ohio to the late Clyde and Mabel Smith.
He was a 1951 graduate of Shade High School, where he played baseball, basketball and ran track. He competed in the 1949 Junior Olympics and placed third in hurdles. Verle also had gone to tryouts for the Cincinnati Reds, where he was told he was "just not big enough" at the time.
Verle had served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. While in the Air Force, he competed in basketball, traveling all over the Eastern United States on his squadron's team.
Verle met his wife Carolynn while working at Kroger and they went on to be married for 33 years. He had retired from Kroger as a truck driver after 33 years and ten months of service. Verle loved frogging, fishing, camping, competing in bowling and golf leagues, and spending time with family. He was also a longtime member of the Antique Tractor Club.
He is survived by his son, Rodney Smith; step-sons, Pat Hughes and Bob Daniel; grandchildren, Rodney Smith Jr., Audrey Smith, Sean Hughes, Rob Bruno, Mike Bruno, Joe Bruno, Jason Daniel, and Bianca Daniel; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, Karen Hodgson and Terry Britton; as well as countless neighbors and friends that always knew he would be there whenever they needed him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolynn Marie Smith; parents; and his sister, Twila Jean Smith, Strausbaugh.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Scarpitti officiating. Burial is to follow at Green Mound Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
Verle Smith
