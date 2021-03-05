Verna Williams McCoy

ATHENS – Verna M. Williams McCoy, 82, Athens, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.
Born July 11, 1938, in Athens, the daughter of the late Gerald and Opal McHarg. She retired from Ohio University as Food Service Supervisor.
She is survived by her husband, Robert McCoy; daughters, Judy (Jonothan) Proctor, Sherri (Robert) Foughty, and Glena Lahugh; five grandchildren, Kaylie (Scott) Shumar, Brady Coen, Colton Proctor, Samuel Foughty, and Sheralee Foughty; a sister, Grace Clendenin; stepchildren, David McCoy, Ted McCoy; step-grandchildren Nevaeh Proctor, Wyatt Proctor; step-great-grandchildren, Averie and Peyton Shumar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl E. Williams; a grandson, Phillip White; and sisters, Wilma Lanning, Thelma Peyton, and Norma Amos.
Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Minister H. Willard Love officiating. Visitation is Monday noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be Burson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to Airline Church of Christ, P.O. Box 202, Albany, Ohio 45710.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
