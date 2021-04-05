MCARTHUR – Vernon Darrel Oney, 67, of McArthur, OH, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his residence.
Vernon was born at home Sept. 15, 1953, in Willard, OH, to Chester and Maudie Shepherd Oney.
He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, going for walks, working on vehicles, rides in the country, spending time with family and friends, and he would help anyone who needed it.
Surviving is his wife, Shirley (Dearing) Oney of McArthur; step-sons, Michael Betts(Sandra Fraley) of Old Fort, TN; Matthew Betts (Jessica Royall) of Nelsonville, OH; a special friend he called son, Bronson Berryman of McArthur; step-grandson, Trey Betts of McArthur; his sister, Carol Fox of Willard, OH; five brothers, Charles (Marcia) Oney, Denver Oney (Boni Driskill) both from Verona, MO, Troy (Amanda) Oney of Pittsburg, MO, Tim (Andrea) Oney of North Fairfield, OH, and Bobby Oney of Willard; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Hester Mae Oney of Willard; sister-in-law, Connie Oney of Willard; mother-in-law, Julie Ahle of McArthur; father-in-law, Jerry Dearing Sr. of Nelsonville; sister-in-law, Annette Farnsworth of Waterford, OH; brother-in-law, Jerry Dearing Jr. of McArthur; grandparents, Troy and Virgie (Smith) Sheperd of Shelby, OH; Joe and Aggie (Sheperd) Oney of Dayton, OH; great-grandparents, John Henry and Judy (Vanderpool) Sheperd of Floyd Co., KY, and Henderson and Clarinda (Robinson) Oney, Butler, OH.
Vernon will have a one hour showing Monday, April 5, 2021, from 6-7 p.m., at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany, OH; followed by cremation and burial in Green Lawn Cemetery Nelsonville, OH. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
