Corning - Vicki Lee Palmer of Corning passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the age of seventy. She was born Sept. 10, 1951 in Glouster, Ohio.
Vicki was a parishioner of the Bethany United Methodist Church and a member and Past Matron of the Carnation Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #167. She worked as a legal secretary for several years before retiring from the law office of William A. Lavelle. Her proudest accomplishment though, was her family.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Palmer; one brother, Bryan (Dee) King; sister, Melody Campbell (Duane Borski); sister-in-law, Debbie King; children, D.J. (Missy) Palmer and Lynann (John) Bolyard II; grandchildren, Samantha (Will) Broughton, Katie and Lily Palmer, Andy Jeffers, and Jeb Bolyard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Carol King; and two brothers, Scott King and Deacon Butch King.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Bethany United Methodist Church, 159 Adams St., Corning, OH 43730.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, with calling hours from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Reverend Carolyn Hoskinson will officiate, and burial will follow in the Oakwood Millertown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Perry County Academic Endowment Fund: 10397 State Route 155 SE, Corning, OH 43730.
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 West Walnut St., Shawnee, is in charge of arrangements.
Vicki Palmer
