New Straitsville - Vickie E. Adams, 55, New Straitsville, OH, passed away peacefully at home. She had been under the loving care of her sister Terri Sheets and Ohio Health Hospice.
Vickie E. Adams was born May 24, 1965 in Nelsonville, OH to Larry and Norma Adams. She enjoyed spending her time coloring and spending time with her family.
Vickie survived by her siblings, Connie (Terry) Robson, Rhonda Byers, Marykay (Terry) Ross, Terrie (Steve) Sheets, and William Russell Adams; close cousins, Bob (Betty) Farley, Roger (Pattie) Farley; many nieces and nephews; special aunt, Marlene Mitchel; and good friends, Cheryl Smith and Michelle Seeber.
Vickie was proceeded in death by her parents; siblings, Larry Lee Adams II, David Eugene Adams, and Tamara [aka. Tippie] Adams; brother-in-law, Zip Byers; and niece, Clarissa Adams.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Salem Cemetery with Dave Humble officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Brown Funeral Home to help with any expenses. Vickie E Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.