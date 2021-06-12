Vickie Nutter

Liberty Township - Vickie Lynn (Joyce) Nutter, 56, of Liberty Township, OH, passed away June 7, 2021, after a long battle with cancer and recently acquiring COVID.
Vickie was the daughter of Tom and Penny (Bullock) Joyce, formerly of Carbon Hill and currently Glouster, OH. She was a 1982 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School and a 1987 graduate of Hocking Technical College; and was a member of the All-Ohio Youth Choir in 1982, having the fortune of traveling to Europe to perform.
Vickie married Curt Nutter in 1988. Together they have two boys, Kyle of Fairfield, OH and Zachary of Liberty Township, OH. They were blessed to see both boys find the loves of their lives, Amy Wallace of Fairfield, OH and Abby Lampe of Liberty Township, OH.
Vickie and Curt began their married life together in Columbus, IN, then bounced back and forth between Indiana and Ohio due to Curt's employment with The Cincinnati Insurance Company. Liberty Township has been their home since 2001. They were inseparable. Together they enjoyed serving in churches they attended, being involved in their kids' activities, enjoying classic cars, traveling and just living life. Vickie cherished her boys. The relationship she had with each was beautiful to witness.
In addition to her parents, husband, sons and their fiancés, Vickie is survived by father-in-law, John Nutter of New Straitsville; sister, Tracy (Mike) Harper of Glouster; brother, Scott (Sara) Joyce of Glouster; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Chris) Altier of Corning and Cherie (Brett) Irwin of Glouster; aunt, Judy (Joyce) Warix of Carbon Hill; and uncle, Pat (Linda) Bullock of Nelsonville. Vickie was a loving aunt to Michael (Aliana) Harper, parents of Roman and Olivia Quinn; Hannah (Bernie) Roell, parents of Baby Bernard and Penelope; Emily Harper, mother of Lane Tidwell and newborn McKenna Marks; Leslie (Steve) Lucas, parents of Olivia Ann; and Brittany (Rob) Throckmorton, parents of Colt and Faye. Vickie cherished her first friends in life, her cousins, and leaves behind many friends, including travel partners John and Jamie Davis, and Jackie Smith. Vickie's gentle and kind soul deeply impacted many.
Vickie was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Thomas O. and Julia Joyce of Carbon Hill, and Dick and Trudy Bullock of Carbon Hill; her mother-in-law, Pam Nutter of New Straitsville; and cousin, Leslie Anne White of Louisville, KY.
Friends and family may call at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church, where Vickie and Curt began their married life, from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The funeral will also be at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021. Burial will be in the New Straitsville Cemetery, followed by a lunch in the basement of the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice.
"What God has joined together, let no man put asunder." Mark 10:9
Arrangements are by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
