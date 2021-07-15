Trade, TN. - Vickie Lynn Garnes-Strickland, age 58, passed away Thursday, July 8th 2021 at her residence in Trade, TN.
She was born on September 15th, 1962, to the late Walter Fredrick Garnes, Jr. and Alice Ann Garnes, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, but resided in Meigs County, Ohio for most of her life.
Vickie is preceded in death by former spouses Jess Darrell Strickland, and Ed Marcum; her firstborn daughter April Renee Rowland; two brothers William Garnes and Robert Garnes; and niece Melissa Garnes-Wojcik.
Vickie was passionate about Ohio State football, fishing, gardening, crocheting and was an avid collector of Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls. Watching her grandchildren participate in extracurricular activities, such as football, wrestling, baseball, track, and cheerleading brought great joy to her life.
Vickie will be deeply missed by her daughters and their spouses; Emily Anderson and Thomas Mathis Stovall II, of Zionville, NC, Kimberly Ellis and Ira Kevin Muncy Jr. of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren Keadon Anderson, Chase Muncy, Zoey Muncy, and Riley Muncy; sisters and their spouses Teresa and David Grigsby of Albany, OH,Brenda Garnes and Chris Clark of Jackson, OH and Becky and Harry Barber of Nelsonville, OH; and brother Walter "Bub" Garnes, III and spouse Judy of Vinton, OH; as well as, her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special friends include Lisa York, Laurie Ponn and her beloved dog Mighty Titan.
Memorial Services will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, Ohio on Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - Noon, then burial will follow in Old Salem Cemetery. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Vickie Strickland
