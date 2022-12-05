Jacksonville - Vickie L. Williams, 59 of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday December 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born December 6, 1962, in Toledo. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Jean McLaughlin DeCore. She was employed at Echoing Meadows for 41 years and was previously a Longaberger Basket consultant. She was a member of the Jacksonville Eagles. She loved her animals and enjoyed cooking.
She is survived by her husband John Williams; a son Johnathon (Stephanie) Williams of Chauncey; a daughter Ashley (Travis Brown) Dearth of Glouster; six grandchildren, Conner, Chase, Corey and Caitlyn Wooten and Emery and Lilian Brown; three brothers Virgil "Butch" (Kim) DeCore, Daniel (Jamie) DeCore and Jack DeCore; two sisters Sharon (Jim) Larkins and Shirley Spicer.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Thomas DeCore and a sister Susie Post.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday December 9, 2022, at Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Pastor Phil Westenbarger officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a toy be brought for donation to the Glouster Southern Baptist Church Christmas toy give-away for kids. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Vickie Williams
