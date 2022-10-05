Victor Wetzel Oct 5, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nelsonville - Victor E. WetzelVictor E. Wetzel, age 78, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away October 2, 2022 at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, The Plains, Ohio.Victor was born August 27, 1940 in Buchtel, Ohio.Surviving are his sisters Beverly Russell, Alberta Vasko; several nieces and nephews .Victor was preceded in death by His father Victor L. Wetzel; mother Erma Smathers Mills; brother Bill Wetzel; sister Mary Wetzel; two infant brothers; and one infant sister.Cremation as requested. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Victor Wetzel To plant a tree in memory of Victor Wetzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Victor E. Wetzel Mary Wetzel Ohio Memorial Service Bill Wetzel Erma Smathers Mills Beverly Russell Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Press release: Commissioner accuses Auditor of mistakes while ignoring facts Athens County auditor says Commissioners' questions about reimbursement are political attack Ohio schools compete in 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival Both parents in sex abuse case have now answered daughter’s lawsuit from behind bars Athens High School was on lockdown after active shooter incident reported Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.