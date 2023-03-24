Vincent Barbuto

Glouster - Vincent A. Barbuto Jr. 88 of Glouster, passed away Thursday March 23, 2023 at the Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born December 15, 1934 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Alvira "Elsie" DeMarco Barbuto. He was an Army Corporal serving in the Korean War where he flew a UH1 Huey Helicopter. Vincent formerly owned and operated Vince's Auto Service in Schenectady, NY and also Cleburne, TX. He enjoyed working on cars, building homes, and was known to be very mechanically inclined.

