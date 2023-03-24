Glouster - Vincent A. Barbuto Jr. 88 of Glouster, passed away Thursday March 23, 2023 at the Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born December 15, 1934 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Alvira "Elsie" DeMarco Barbuto. He was an Army Corporal serving in the Korean War where he flew a UH1 Huey Helicopter. Vincent formerly owned and operated Vince's Auto Service in Schenectady, NY and also Cleburne, TX. He enjoyed working on cars, building homes, and was known to be very mechanically inclined.
He is survived by his wife, Maylene Polly Barbuto of Glouster; a son, Shawn Everette (Kimberly) Secen of Lancaster; 3 daughters, Debbie Elizabeth (Johnny) Terrell of Mineral Wells, TX, Sabrina Marie Pierce of Ft. Worth, TX, and Gina Marie (Roy) Harris of Mineral Wells, TX; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Beverly Amorosi of Schenectady, NY and Donna (Renato) Cellupica of Schenectady, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Arnold "Vinnie" Secen Jr.; great grandsons, Jaxon Barham and Andrew Gavin Marsh; a great granddaughter, Mykayla Marsh; and a sister, Carole Ann Dunn.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday March 27, 2023 at the River Valley Life Center, 2190 Coonpath Rd. NW, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with Pastor Dave Kiner officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Cemetery, Lancaster following the service. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Vincent Barbuto
To plant a tree in memory of Vincent Barbuto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.