CHESHIRE — Violet Lee Dillon, 90, Cheshire, Ohio, went to a home prepared for her by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 21, 2020.
Violet was born in the small town of Cyclone, West Virginia on Christmas, 1929. She was such a blessing to her family as Violet was so kind hearted. And she loved ... she loved with all her heart.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Jimmie Dillon; one sister, Venice Smith (Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia); and her five children, Rufus (Marine) Dillon (Athens), Willis (Rosa) Dillon (Albany), Barbara (Mike) Shaver, (Cheshire) Cecil Dillon (Athens), Bonnie Russell (Athens). 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Alden and Fanny Paynter Christian (Chapmanville, West Virginia); brother, Harold Christian (Chapmanville, West Virginia); brother, Billie Christian (Barboursville, West Virginia); and sister, Joanne Blankenship, (Capitol Heights, Maryland).
A celebration of her new life will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany, Ohio. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to services at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at Athens Memory Gardens, Route 50, Athens, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Airline Church of Christ, P.O. Box 202, Albany, Ohio and/or Bradford Church of Christ, 38260 Bradbury Road, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
