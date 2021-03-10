COOLVILLE – Violet Darlie Jones, 97 of Coolville, OH died at her daughter’s residence March 5, 2021. She was born in Widen, WV on Feb. 15, 1924 and was the daughter of the late William Anderson and Myrtle Hester Postlewaite Mollohan.
She had worked for the Norge Village Dry Cleaning in Belpre for 20 years and for the Arcadia Nursing Home for five years. She was a member of Carthage Community Church at Guysville for 25 years where her son Billy was Pastor. She was the yard sale queen of buying and selling. She loved quilting, was an expert seamstress, and even did upholstery, wood crafting and painting. She also did her own auto body repair, building projects and she was known as the best coffee maker in town.
Survivors include her sons, Bobby Murphy of Coolville, Billy Charles (Cathy) of Cattawba, NC, Jerry Murphy (Beverly) of Coolville; daughters, Josie Cremeans (Steven) of Coolville, Margaret Norton (Mark) of Corydon, IN; a stepdaughter, Freda Losey (Gary); eight grandchildren, Ashley, Sharon, Andrea, Marlena, Anthony, Jerry, Josie, Erica; 10 great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Money S. Murphy and Rex B. Jones, three brothers and 2 sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, with Pastor Billy C. Murphy and Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Burial will be in the Coolville, OH. Friends may call at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.