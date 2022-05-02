Virgil Grandy

Buchtel - Virgil E. "Dick" Grandy, 89 of Buchtel passed away Friday April 29, 2022, at the Pickering House, Lancaster. Born September 24, 1932, in Trimble, he was the son of the late Virgil M. and Goldie F. Lance Grandy. He was an Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of J.T. High School and Ohio University. He taught, coached and instructed driver's education at Glouster High School from 1962 to 1969. In 1969 he began his career with Nelsonville York, teaching, coaching, and instructing driver's education, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and the Nelsonville American Legion. He was an avid Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He also enjoyed golfing, watching Nelsonville York and Trimble games, fishing and camping. Most of all, he enjoyed Sunday family dinners. In 2017, Virgil was inducted into the Nelsonville York Athletic Hall of Fame for his coaching accomplishments.
He is survived by his four children, Brenda (John) Johnson of Nelsonville, Karen (Rick) Sheets of Nelsonville, Rebecca (Greg) Patton of Athens, and Kirk (Tonya) Grandy of Buchtel; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Charles E. (Ann) Grandy of Lake Wales, FL; a sister, Ida D. (Chester) Keith of Glouster; his dogs, King and Queen; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Kestner Grandy who passed away in 2017; a great grandson, Camden Patton; and two sisters, Veda Willis and Janet Brunton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday May 5, 2022, at the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call at the Bishopville Church of Christ on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday at the Wesleyan Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Contribution can be made to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Virgil Grandy
