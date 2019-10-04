NELSONVILLE — Virgil Lee Collins, 98, of Nelsonville and Nokomis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence in Ohio.
He was born Dec. 14, 1920 in Nelsonville, son of the late William L. and Susie L. Campbell Collins. He was married to the love of his life, Martha Kauff Collins, for 64 years, and she passed away in 2006.
He attended Kimberly School and East School in Nelsonville and Nelsonville High School. Prior to WWII, Virgil was enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), and served locally in southeastern Ohio.
He was an Army Veteran of WWII, where he served in the 106th Infantry Division, 423 Cannon. He was in the Battle of the Bulge, and was a POW during the war. After the war, he worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for various construction companies and completed large projects until his retirement.
Member of VFW, life member, post 3467, Nelsonville; Disabled American Veterans, life member, Venice Gulf Chapter; American Ex POW’s, life member; 106th Infantry Division, 423 Cannon, active life member; International Union of Operating Engineers, Cleveland, District 3, Local 18; Supporting member of The Humane Society of the United States, he was a great friend to animals; National Civilian Conservation Corps, life member; lifetime supporter of The Audubon Society and numerous conservation organizations.
Virgil is survived by loving daughter, Carolyn Riley of Nelsonville and Nokomis, Florida; grandchildren, James Patrick “Pat” (Kim) Riley of Nelsonville, Colleen (Kevin) Goundrey of Texas, Michael (Christina) Riley of Louisiana, and Erin Riley of Idaho; great-grandchildren, Josh and Sean, Rob, Rene and Rebecca, Megan and Jack, Nathan (Abby) Erdy of Millfield; a great-great granddaughter, Emma; former granddaughter-in-law, Tyra Riley of Louisiana; several nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Eichinger; a son-in-law, Robert E. “Bob” Riley; a step-brother, Timothy Tolliver; a niece, Mary Jane Gibbs; a nephew, Doug Hickman; and a special friend and companion, Nancy Kern.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Chaplain Mark Mitera officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Monday from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virgil Collins may be made to the charity of choice or the local Humane Society.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
