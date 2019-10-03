NELSONVILLE — Virgil Lee Collins, 98, of Nelsonville, and Nokomis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence in Ohio.
He was born Dec. 14, 1920 in Nelsonville.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Monday from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.