Pickerington - Virginia M. "Ginger" Gillilan, 96, born on March 17, 1925, passed away on May 16, 2021. Longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Preceded in death by husband, Charles L. Gillilan; parents, John and Julia Deeter; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Mildred Deeter; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Clyde Bronson; Survived by daughter, Carolyn (Tim) Cordle; son, John (Sandra) Gillilan; grandsons, Leigh (Cara) Cordle, Jeff (Kelly) Cordle, John (Jo) Gillilan, Mark Gillilan, and Scott (Kelsey) Gillilan; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Caleb, and Farrah Cordle, and McKenzie, Joshua, Josie, Chloe, Johnny, and Riley Gillilan; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Family will receive friends Monday, May 24, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH, with Pastor Floyd L. Stolzenburg officiating. Interment to follow at Coolville Cemetery in Coolville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, OH 43207. To leave an online condolence and view Ginger's tribute page please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com Virginia Gillilan
