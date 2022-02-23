Virginia Grubbs

Athens - Virginia "Jenny" Grubbs, 91, of Athens died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at The Laurels of Athens. Born April 30, 1930 on Coolville Ridge, Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Harley H. Williams and Nellie McClain Williams.
She attended Shade and Athens High Schools. She was employed at the Airport Inn Restaurant and Tiki Nite Club, both formerly on E. State St. She and her late husband enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing on the Muskingum River. She won many contests and awards.
Jenny is survived by seven step-grandchildren; many step great-grandchildren; a stepson in law, Bud Koska; several nieces and nephews including Sidney (Mika) Grimes of Guysville; great nieces, Mary (Daniel) Barnett and Cindy (James) Saunders and their children, Logan Barnett and Camdyn Saunders.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Grubbs, who died in 2004; a stepdaughter, Barbara Koska; a stepson, Gary Grubbs; and a sister, Kathaleen Grimes.
Per her request, no services will be observed. Burial was in Clark's Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Laurels of Athens for Jenny's care.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Laurels of Athens for Jenny's care.
