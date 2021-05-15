Athens - Virginia Joyann Smith, 83, a loved wife, mother and grandmother left this earth to be with her husband, Abbott Pliny Smith III DVM and her beloved animals on May 9, 2021, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. A celebration of her life will be held on Sept. 4, 2022, at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Athens, OH. Donations in memory of Jody Smith can be sent to NAMI, 100 Hospital Drive, Athens, OH 45701 or through PayPal website: namiathensohio.org. Virginia Joyann (Jody) Smith
