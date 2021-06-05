Athens - Virginia Joyann "Jody" Smith (Haley), 83, passed away May 9, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1938 in Toledo, OH, the daughter of the late Peter Franklin and the late Virginia Wurl (Rhonemus) Haley, and sister of the late Dr. Gary Haley DDS.
Jody was a 1956 graduate of Mansfield High School, Mansfield, OH, and received her Bachelor of Science and Arts, majoring in English from Colorado A&M (now Colorado State) in 1960. Jody was a member and served as a chaplain of her sorority, Tri Delta, a member of Pi Delta Epsilon (National Honorary Journalism Fraternity), Phi Kappa Phi (National Honorary Scholastic Society and Lambda lota Tau (Literature Honorary). Jody was a member of the Aggie All-Girl Mounted Quadrille precision riding team, president of the French Club and served as an editor for "The Collegian".
At Colorado A&M, she met the love of her life, the late Abbott Pliny "Pete" Smith III DVM. They married on Sept. 4, 1959. Jody is survived by a daughter, Jessica Smith (Richard Fox); and son, Abbott Pliny "Pat" (Karen) Smith IV; grandchildren, Abbott Pliny "AJ" Smith V, Grant Smith, Noah Fox; and nieces and nephews.
In 1963, Pete and Jody moved back to Ohio establishing Milliron Farm, eventually opening Milliron Veterinary Clinic. Knowing Athens was the place they would spend their lives, added stability for the Smith family to grow and be of service to the community. Jody is remembered fondly by her grandchildren as a strong-willed woman who taught them many life lessons including farm life - passing on her love of animals, rescuing many from danger. Jody's love for horses, all animals, served her well as a veterinarian's wife.
Her many accolades, included winning the 1976 AKC National Specialty Best of Winners with her beloved Belgian Sheepdog, The Magic Dragon V Siegestor CD/TD, "Puff".
"Everything in moderation" and "No thank you helpings" were her constant refrain with her children and grandchildren. Jody liked to share her opinions and beliefs, even when no one asked, but it would be hard to find a more genuine, friendly, and helpful person in a time of need especially when it came to her grandchildren.
Rooted in faith, reading Bible verses every morning at the breakfast table and attending church every Sunday, is how the grandchildren remember their Smith grandparents. Jody was an active member of The Church of the Good Shepherd (CHOGS).
Jody's body was donated to the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine's Willed Body Program.
A memorial service to celebrate her life is being planned, Sept. 4, 2022, at CHOGS, followed by a 7-8 p.m. evening "Athens Social Pack Walk" (Ohio, FaceBook) on "The Ridges" lower parking lot at the Kennedy Museum with Jody's beloved rescue and companion dog, Coco (www.AthensConservancy.org and www.FencesforFido.org donations collected). Jody will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and pets. Contributions can also be made to NAMI,100 Hospital Drive, Athens, OH 45701, www.namiathensohio.org.
Virginia Joyann (Jody) Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.