GUYSVILLE – Virginia Ann King, 76, of Guysville, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 17, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1944 in Athens, the daughter of the late Clyde Bobo and Agnes “Kate” Vandyke Bobo Widner. She was a lifetime homemaker.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Jack Shaw) King of Guysville and Sue (Charlie III) Bennett of Rutland; her very special grandson, and his wife, Daniel and Amanda King of Guysville; a grandson, Charlie (Devan) Barrett IV and granddaughter, Macayla (Josh Myers) Barrett both of Meigs County; three great-grandchildren, Michael and Emma Wayne and Haddie Barrett; a sister, Carolyn Willison of Columbus; a special sister-in-law, Hazel King of Guysville; several brothers-in-law and sisters- in-law, Harry T. and Alice King, Jerry and Pauletta King, Eloise Clark, Lucille Kelley; also several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William L. King, who died Sept. 28, 1999; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry W. and Goldie King; also several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be conducted at Bishop Flanders Cemetery, Lodi Township. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. A special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice, Cookie (her care giver), all of our family, friends and neighbors and co-workers who have assisted the family and been there for us during Virginia’s illness.
