Virginia W. May

Athens - Virginia Whitaker May (Jenny May), passed away on March 10, 2023. She was born in London, Kentucky, but spent most of her adult life in Ohio.
Jenny's greatest passion and most enduring legacy is her work in advancing educational opportunities for the students in Southeastern Ohio, particularly the Nelsonville and Glouster areas. She believed education was the way to a better future and that all students should have equitable access to quality schools and teachers. Over a 30-year career as both a teacher and a superintendent, Jenny reached thousands of students with a message of optimism and possibility. She will be remembered as a gracious, loving, tireless achiever who inspired others, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her cherished husband, William May, daughters Patsy McFadden and Sherri Dunfee (Gary), stepsons Kip May (Brenda) and Kevin May and grandchildren Jonathan Kochis, Alexander DiBenedetto, Lucas DiBenedetto, Kevin Dunfee, Christie Medley Mallett, Kelly Medley, David Medley, Leanne Medley, Reagan May and Parker May, great-granddaughter Penelope Kochis and nephews Bob Fore (Bonnie), Tom Fore (Anne) and John Whitaker (Jody). Jenny is also survived by her dearest, lifelong friend, Billie Jean Chesnut.
Jenny is preceded in death by her parents, William and Alma Whitaker, her sister, Billie Jean Fore (Bob), brothers Carl Whitaker and Jim Whitaker, and her steadfast, amazing friend Geraldine Fauber.
Calling hours at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home in Nelsonville are scheduled for noon April 7, 2023, with Jenny's service starting at 1:00 p.m. Her service will be followed by a family-attended interment.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to either of the following foodbanks serving the Nelsonville and Glouster areas. Nelsonville Food Cupboard, PO Box 147, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764; or Bishopville Church of Christ Food Pantry, 6555 S State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
