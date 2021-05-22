Nelsonville - Von Eric Godenschwager, 58 of Nelsonville, OH passed away May 19, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Von was born on Dec. 11, 1962 in Nelsonville, OH to George Raymond and Norma Ellen Godenschwager. He was a 1981 graduate of Nelsonville York High School. He was a member of the Nelsonville VFW, Nelsonville Elk's and the American Legion of Murray City.
Von worked at both Rocky Shoes and Boots and the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail as a maintenance supervisor. He also worked performing electrical, heating and cooling throughout the years. Von was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting. Von never met a stranger and loved his friends dearly.
Surviving is the absolute love of his life, daughter, Georgia Ellen Godenschwager; brothers, George (Jolene) Godenschwager, Mike (Peggy) Freer; many nieces and nephews including his nephew, Mason Eric Godenschwager with whom he shared a special bond. In addition Von had an abundance of friends including special lifelong friends, Jerry McCulloch and Wes Ray; step daughter Lindsey Erdy; and his dog, Bella.
Von was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jeff, Steve, Christine, Dave; brother-in-law, Richard Lehman; and nephew, Andrew Lehman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, OH. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery Nelsonville, OH.
Calling Hours will be observed from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, OH.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Nelsonville Home and Savings Bank to an account set up for his daughter, Georgia.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net. Von Godenschwager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.