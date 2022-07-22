Nelsonville, ohio - Walter Clayton Boudinot, age 88, of Nelsonville, Ohio, continued his journey and ascended into heaven on July 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his wife and companion of 60 years, Joyce, dutiful daughter Beth, and special dog Toby by his side.
Clayton was born December 13, 1933, in Murray City, Ohio to Henry Boudinot and Laverne Hoskins Boudinot. He was a graduate of Buchtel High School, and proudly served in the US Navy. Clayton was known around the valley as a very hard worker. Clayton never said much, but when he did, everyone stopped and listened. He always said, "don't start something unless you finish it," as if you were to stop, and it would never be at the same place that you left it. At one time, there were two competing drilling companies fighting over Clayton because needed his leadership, work ethic, and expertise to run the crew. As recent as 5 years ago, at age 83, another company had come to him in retirement to ask him if he would take the job to supervise job sites and make sure the workers were doing the work correctly. He had a hobby of restoring several old boats and Harley Davidsons. He did such a good job that people would come and want to buy them before he had a chance for a "shake down," let alone a summer on the water. The world lost a local legend, hero, friend, an old hippie, and an amazing person.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce A. Boudinot; daughter, Beth Westminster of Nelsonville; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carolyn and Pamela.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Bruce, Mike, and Brad; daughters, Debbie, Connie, Rita, Sherry, and Kathy; two sons-in-law, Rocky Tolliver, 1987 and Rick Westminster, 2009; and grandson, Zachary Clay Westminster, 1994.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday July 26, 2022, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with John Butcher officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel, Ohio where Military Graveside services will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observe from 11 am - 12 noon on Tuesday July 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
