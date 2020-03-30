ATHENS – Walton Uleric Beauvais, 85, of Athens, OH, formerly of Columbus, OH, died peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.
Named for his father’s brother, who was killed in World War I, Walton was born to the late Harold and Ulrica Beauvais on Sept. 15, 1934, in Charleston, WV. He attended the Greenbrier Military School for two years before graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School. He studied for and became a meat cutter, and then attended and graduated from Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston), in Charleston, WV.
After college, Walton served in the United States Army, during which time he was stationed in Germany. He worked for Columbia Gas after his honorable discharge from service. Walton married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Hutchinson. After their marriage, he was transferred from Charleston, WV to Columbus, OH, where he continued to work for the company until his retirement with more than 30 years of service.
Walton was involved in his boys’ lives, volunteering with their Boy Scout Troop, and accompanying them on their camping trips and many adventures. He was a member of the Overbrook Presbyterian Church, singing in the Chancel Choir, washing dishes in the kitchen after church meals, and always happy to lend a helping hand at events. He served many years as the coordinator for the Preschool Traffic Control team. He was a dedicated Red Cross Blood Drive volunteer, helping with donors, as well as donating himself, with a total lifetime donation of over 32 gallons of blood.
Family was important to Walton. He ensured his family was provided for, that his sons received a good education, and he made them feel loved and secure.
Walton’s passion was for philately, receiving the first stamp for his collection from his grandmother when he was seven years old. His grandmother served as post mistress in Binnewater, NY, and fueled his interest in collecting. He was a lifetime member of the American Philatelic Society, a member of the Christmas Philatelic Club, and a lifetime member of the Columbus Philatelic Club. Walton served as the secretary and treasurer of the Columbus Philatelic Club and worked diligently for many years on the Club’s annual show, COLOPEX, acting as award chairman. He won both local and national awards for his stamp exhibits.
Walton moved to Athens with Joyce in 2018, living with his son, David, and daughter-in-law, Myca. He was a member of the Athens First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to Joyce, his loving wife of more than 58 years, Walton is survived by his sons, David (Myca Haynes) Beauvais of Athens, OH and Gary (Jennifer) Beauvais of Powell, OH; grandsons, Evan and Cameron Beauvais of Powell, OH; brother, Harold Jr. (Sue) Beauvais of Charlotte, NC; brothers-in-law, Wayne “Hap” Hutchinson, of Ft. Worth, TX and Ed (Susan) Hutchinson, of Palm Bay, FL; nieces and nephews, friends, and a special cousin, Barbara Humphries of Lady Lake, FL.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that currently is affecting the world, a memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association for their support, the nurses at OhioHealth O’Bleness for their kindness and care, and the OhioHealth Hospice team for their help and compassion.
